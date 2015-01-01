SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boyacioglu NE, Günaydın S, Özcan NK, Dinç Kaya H. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.12879

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of the present research was to identify the prevalence of and risk factors for intimate partner violence during pregnancy (IPVP) in Turkey by conducting a systematic review and meta-analysis. DESIGN AND METHODS: In the current research, 22 primary studies published between January 2005 and January 2019 were investigated.

FINDINGS: Low educational and income levels of both the woman and her partner, unintended marriage and pregnancy, living in a crowded family, a high number of children and a history of violence, unemployment of the partner, and the consumption of alcohol are the most significant risk factors of IPVP. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This study shows that violence against women, which is a serious problem in Turkey as well as all over the world, also continues in a critical period, such as the pregnancy period.


Language: en

Keywords

female; risk factors; intimate partner violence; prevalence; pregnancy; marriage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print