Boyacioglu NE, Günaydın S, Özcan NK, Dinç Kaya H. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: The objective of the present research was to identify the prevalence of and risk factors for intimate partner violence during pregnancy (IPVP) in Turkey by conducting a systematic review and meta-analysis. DESIGN AND METHODS: In the current research, 22 primary studies published between January 2005 and January 2019 were investigated.
Language: en
female; risk factors; intimate partner violence; prevalence; pregnancy; marriage