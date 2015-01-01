Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of the present research was to identify the prevalence of and risk factors for intimate partner violence during pregnancy (IPVP) in Turkey by conducting a systematic review and meta-analysis. DESIGN AND METHODS: In the current research, 22 primary studies published between January 2005 and January 2019 were investigated.



FINDINGS: Low educational and income levels of both the woman and her partner, unintended marriage and pregnancy, living in a crowded family, a high number of children and a history of violence, unemployment of the partner, and the consumption of alcohol are the most significant risk factors of IPVP. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This study shows that violence against women, which is a serious problem in Turkey as well as all over the world, also continues in a critical period, such as the pregnancy period.

Language: en