Dotson S, Ogbu-Nwobodo L, Shtasel D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202000730

As the debate within the United States about reforming its militarized police force continues, psychiatrists need to critically reflect on their profession's role in perpetuating structural violence. Research shows that the now well-documented disproportionate use of force against people of color in many communities is also mirrored in the hospital setting. The authors of this Open Forum provide a structurally informed perspective on the use of restraints in their practice, highlight the persistence of police weaponry in hospitals despite recommendations to abolish it, and call on regulatory authorities and clinicians to make changes that address these health inequities.


Racism; Restraint; Seclusion; Racial-ethnic disparities; Structural violence

