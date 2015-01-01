|
Citation
|
Estrada S, Gee DG, Bozic I, Cinguina M, Joormann J, Baskin-Sommers A. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) and exposure to community violence (ETV) are correlated with physical/mental health and psychosocial problems. Typically, CM and ETV are examined separately, by subtypes within category, or collapsed across both into one category of adversity. Consequently, research is limited in identifying subgroups of individuals with different amounts of exposure to both CM and ETV. Accordingly, we lack sufficient understanding of the extent to which problems associated with CM and ETV vary based on the amount (i.e. dose) of exposure to both of these experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; meta-analysis; childhood maltreatment; health; exposure to community violence