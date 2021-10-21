Abstract

The prediction of taxi demand service has become a recently attractive area of research along with large-scale and potential applications in the intelligent transportation system. The demand process is divided into two main parts: Picking-up and dropping-off demand based on passenger habit. Taxi demand prediction is a great concept for drivers and passengers, and is designed platforms for ride-hailing and municipal managers. The majority of research has focused on forecasting the pick-up part of demand service and specifying the interconnection of spatial and temporal correlations. In this study, the main focus is to overcome the access point of non-registered users for having fake transactions using taxi services and predicting taxi demand pick-up and drop-off information. The integration of machine learning techniques and blockchain framework is considered a possible solution for this problem. The blockchain technique was selected as an effective technique for protecting and controlling the real-time system. Historical data analysis was processed by extracting the three higher related sections for the intervening time, namely closeness and trend. Next, the pick-up and drop-off taxi prediction task was processed based on constructing the components of multi-task learning and spatiotemporal feature extraction. The combination of feature embedding performance and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) obtain the pick-up and drop-off correlation by fusing the historical data spatiotemporal features. Finally, the taxi demand pick-up and drop-off prediction were processed based on the combination of the external factors. The experimental result is based on a real dataset in Jeju Island, South Korea, to show the proposed system's efficacy and performance compared with other state-of-art models.

Language: en