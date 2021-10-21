SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miranda-Duro MDC, Nieto-Riveiro L, Concheiro-Moscoso P, Groba B, Pousada T, Canosa N, Pereira J. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(10).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s21103341

BACKGROUND: Presently the use of technological devices such as wearable devices has emerged. Physical activity monitoring with wearable sensors is an easy and non-intrusive approach to encourage preventive care for older adults. It may be useful to follow a continuous assessment of the risk of falling. The objective is to explore the relationship between the daily activity measured by Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and the risk of falling of older adults residing in or attending care facilities.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on three different institutions located in Galicia (autonomous community) (Spain).

RESULTS: A total of 31 older adults were included in the study, with a mean age of 84 ± 8.71 years old. The main findings obtained were that a greater number of steps and distance could be related to a lower probability of falling, of dependency in basic activities of daily living, or of mobility problems.

CONCLUSIONS: The importance of focusing on daily steps, intrinsically related to the objective assessment of daily physical activity, is that it is a modifiable factor that impacts different aspects of health and quality of life.


falls; physical activity; sleep; daily steps; health-related quality of life; nursing home; occupational therapy; remote monitoring; wearable technology; wristband

