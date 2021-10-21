|
Miranda-Duro MDC, Nieto-Riveiro L, Concheiro-Moscoso P, Groba B, Pousada T, Canosa N, Pereira J. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(10).
BACKGROUND: Presently the use of technological devices such as wearable devices has emerged. Physical activity monitoring with wearable sensors is an easy and non-intrusive approach to encourage preventive care for older adults. It may be useful to follow a continuous assessment of the risk of falling. The objective is to explore the relationship between the daily activity measured by Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and the risk of falling of older adults residing in or attending care facilities.
falls; physical activity; sleep; daily steps; health-related quality of life; nursing home; occupational therapy; remote monitoring; wearable technology; wristband