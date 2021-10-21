Abstract

Various remote sensing technologies have been applied in intelligent vehicles and robots for surrounding-environment recognition. However, these technologies experience difficulties in detecting pedestrians in blind areas and their motions, such as rush-out behaviors. To address this issue, we present a radar-based technique for the detection of pedestrians in blind areas and the classification of different risks of rush-out behaviors among detected pedestrians. We verify their ability to detect pedestrian motion in blind areas by conducting experiments in two environments with blind areas formed by outdoor cars and indoor walls. Then, the classification of motions with different risks of rush-out behaviors among pedestrians detected in the blind areas is demonstrated. We use the clustering method to accurately classify several types of behaviors with different rush-out risks in both environments.

