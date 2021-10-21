Abstract

This paper presents a review on relevant studies and reports related to older drivers' behavior and stress. Questionnaires, simulators, and on-road/in-vehicle systems are used to collect driving data in most studies. In addition, research either directly compares older drivers and the other drivers or considers participants according to various age groups. Nevertheless, the definition of 'older driver' varies not only across studies but also across different government reports. Although questionnaire surveys are widely used to affordably obtain massive data in a short time, they lack objectivity. In contrast, biomedical information can increase the reliability of a driving stress assessment when collected in environments such as driving simulators and on-road experiments. Various studies determined that driving behavior and stress remain stable regardless of age, whereas others reported degradation of driving abilities and increased driving stress among older drivers. Instead of age, many researchers recommended considering other influencing factors, such as gender, living area, and driving experience. To mitigate bias in findings, this literature review suggests a hybrid method by applying surveys and collecting on-road/in-vehicle data.

