Dufour D, Le Noc L, Tremblay B, Tremblay MN, Généreux F, Terroux M, Vachon C, Wheatley MJ, Johnston JM, Wotton BM, Topart P. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(11).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
This study describes the development of a prototype bi-spectral microbolometer sensor system designed explicitly for radiometric measurement and characterization of wildfire mid- and long-wave infrared radiances. The system is tested experimentally over moderate-scale experimental burns coincident with FLIR reference imagery. Statistical comparison of the fire radiative power (FRP; W) retrievals suggest that this novel system is highly reliable for use in collecting radiometric measurements of biomass burning. As such, this study provides clear experimental evidence that mid-wave infrared microbolometers are capable of collecting FRP measurements. Furthermore, given the low resource nature of this detector type, it presents a suitable option for monitoring wildfire behaviour from low resource platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or nanosats.
Language: en
wildfire; FRP; microbolometer; radiometric; satellite; UAV