Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) is one of the most common poisoning substances worldwide. Since acute brain injury (ABI) is an important determinant of the neurological outcome in CO poisoning, screening for patients at a high risk of developing ABI is essential for the proper treatment. This study identified predictors of ABI in patients with CO poisoning. This prospective registry-based study was conducted in patients who visited a tertiary care hospital for CO poisoning from August 2016 to June 2020. ABI was defined as the presence of acute hypoxic lesions on diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging. Multiple logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the predictors of ABI. Of 231 patients, 64 (27.7%) showed ABI. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score <9 at presentation (odds ratio [OR] 3.28, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.08-10.01), creatinine level >1.2 mg/dL (OR 3.04, 95% CI 1.16-8.01), and C-reactive protein (CRP) level >9.2 mg/L (OR 4.38, 95% CI 1.41-13.65) predicted ABI in cases of acute CO poisoning. In CO poisoning, the GCS score at presentation, and serum creatinine and CRP levels, were useful predictors of ABI, and may help clinicians identify high-risk patients for whom treatment should be prioritized.

