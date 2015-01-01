SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vyas S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211014555

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explored the role of non-partner violence on adolescent girls and young women's (AGYW) risk of partner violence in Tanzania. Among currently partnered AGYW, 36.7% reported lifetime physical and/or sexual partner violence. Prevalence of parental punishment, dating relationship violence, and sexual assault measured 3.0%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively. There is evidence that exposure to all forms of non-partner abuse is associated with partner violence. Population attributable fractions suggest that 20% of partner violence incidence was because of non-partner violence. Adolescence and young adulthood is a critical intervention age group to prevent multiple forms of violence including in intimate relationships.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; sexual assault; Tanzania; intergenerational violence; partner violence; population attributable fractions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print