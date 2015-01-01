|
Citation
Vyas S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study explored the role of non-partner violence on adolescent girls and young women's (AGYW) risk of partner violence in Tanzania. Among currently partnered AGYW, 36.7% reported lifetime physical and/or sexual partner violence. Prevalence of parental punishment, dating relationship violence, and sexual assault measured 3.0%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively. There is evidence that exposure to all forms of non-partner abuse is associated with partner violence. Population attributable fractions suggest that 20% of partner violence incidence was because of non-partner violence. Adolescence and young adulthood is a critical intervention age group to prevent multiple forms of violence including in intimate relationships.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; sexual assault; Tanzania; intergenerational violence; partner violence; population attributable fractions