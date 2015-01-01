Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 lockdown may lead to rising numbers of domestic violence (DV), especially among previously victimized individuals. The aim of this study was to investigate the development and influential factors of DV during the early COVID-19 lockdown.



METHODS: In this telephone-based study, previous participants with (n = 34) and without (n = 33) DV completed questionnaires on DV, attachment and COVID-19 related stressors. Development of DV and influential factors were investigated with repeated measures ANOVAs and linear regression models.



RESULTS: Individuals with prior DV reported significantly higher DV than previously not affected individuals. However, a statistically significant decrease of DV was found in the group with prior DV. Past DV, childlessness and insecure attachment, but not COVID-19 related stressors predicted current DV.



CONCLUSIONS: In light of an insecure attachment style lockdown measures may have led to a temporary relationship stabilization. However, a reassessment is necessary to evaluate whether this stabilization was a short-time trend only.

