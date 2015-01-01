|
Citation
|
Sundell AL, Angelhoff C. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1043.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Considering the reports of increasing sleep problems in children, affecting health and well-being in young children and their families, we found it important to gain more knowledge about sleep and its correlation to health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in young, healthy children. The aims with this study were to describe sleep quality, sleep duration, and HRQoL in healthy 3-10-year-old children and to test associations between children's sleep and HRQoL.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Family; Quality of life; Sleep; Child preschool; Primary health care