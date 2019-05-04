Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the prevalence of occupational ocular injury and associated factors among small-scale industry workers in Gondar town, Northwest Ethiopia.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: Institution-based cross-sectional study was conducted on 542 manufacturing and construction workers in Gondar town from April 23 to May 4, 2019. A pre-tested questionnaire was used to collect data using face-to-face interview. Binary logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with occupational ocular injury.



RESULTS: A total of 542 small-scale industry workers participated with a 95.1% response rate. The prevalence of occupational ocular injury was 31.4% (95% CI, 27.2-35.5). Employment pattern (temporary workers) (AOR: 1.84, 95% CI: 1.14-2.95), health and safety training (AOR: 2.22, 95% CI: 1.06-4.66), non-use of eye safety device (AOR: 7.43, 95% CI: 4.44-12.43), and job category (woodwork (AOR: 0.56, 95% CI: 0.32-0.97)), and brickwork (AOR: 2.19, 95% CI: 1.08-7.21) had statistically significant with occupational ocular injury.



CONCLUSION: This study showed the prevalence of occupational ocular injury among small-scale industry workers was 31.4%. Iron chips are the most common agent responsible for the injury. Type of employment, having health and safety training, use of eye safety devices, and job category had a significant association with occupational ocular injury.

