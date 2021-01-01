|
Swerbenski KL, Fitzpatrick CB, Kunstman JW. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVES: Suspect motives, conceptualized as beliefs that Whites' interracial motives are primarily driven by desires to avoid appearing prejudiced have been found to shape a number of intergroup outcomes for People of Color (POC). However, it is unclear what factors lead individuals to become suspicious of Whites' motives. Two correlational studies tested whether childhood racial socialization experiences relate to suspect motives.
