Gowda NR, Delio J, Elshikh A, Khosla R. Cureus 2021; 13(4): e14607.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.14607

Para phenylenediamine (PPD) is a common component of hair dye as well as temporary tattoos and is a well-known cause of type 4 hypersensitivity reactions from topical exposure. While there have been several cases reported in the literature describing toxicities following ingestion, there are a paucity of reports of severe systemic disease following topical exposure. Cases of PPD ingestion have been reported to present with angioedema-like reactions, often progressing to rhabdomyolysis and renal failure. To our knowledge, there have only been two reported cases of severe reactions following topical exposure to PPD. We present a case of a 59-year-old man with topical exposure to hair dye who presented with an angioedema-like reaction shortly after topical exposure to PPD containing hair dye that rapidly progressed to rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, and eventually death.


rhabdomyolysis; acute renal failure; angioedema; para-phenylenediamine

