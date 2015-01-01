Abstract

New estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that about 1 in 3 women globally will face gender-based violence in their lifetime. The WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region has the third-highest prevalence of violence against women worldwide, with 31% of everpartnered women experiencing physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence at some point in their lives. Specific groups of women and girls, such as migrants and undocumented workers, women with disabilities, and women affected by armed conflict or in emergency settings are more vulnerable and may experience multiple forms of violence. Health emergencies, as demonstrated during the current COVID-19 pandemic, may also increase the risk of violence against women.

Language: en