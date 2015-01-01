|
Citation
Shawki B, Al-Hadithi T, Shabila N. East Mediterr. Health J. 2021; 27(5): 483-490.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Substance use and bullying are prevalent among adolescents and have a wide range of adverse outcomes. The association of bullying with substance use has not been examined in Kurdistan and Iraq, which have suffered from the effects of long-term conflict and economic hardship. AIMS: To examine the association between each form of bullying among adolescents and substance use.
Language: en
Keywords
victimization; substance use; school violence; adolescent bullying; school bullying