Abstract

This study investigated the effects of mental fatigue (MF) induced by a 90-min AX-continuous performance test (AX-CPT) on balance control by addressing the issue of the heterogeneity of individuals' responses. Twenty healthy young active participants were recruited. They had to carry out two balance tasks (sway as little as possible on a stable support with the eyes open and closed) when standing on a force platform before and after performing a 90-min AX-CPT. The NASA-TLX test was used to assess the subjective manifestations of MF.



OBJECTIVE cognitive performance was measured using results from the AX-CPT. Inter-individual differences in behavioral deterioration due to MF were analyzed with a hierarchical cluster analysis, which categorizes participants' behaviors into subgroups with similar characteristics. The cluster analysis revealed that the achievement of the AX-CPT induced various levels of MF and balance impairments within the whole sample. A significant relationship between the level of MF and the degree of balance disturbance was observed only when participants stood with the eyes open, thus suggesting that inter-individual differences in vulnerability to MF could stem from differences between subjects in the level of engagement of visual attention and/or from differences in field dependency for balance control. These findings show that the completion of the same prolonged demanding cognitive task induces a strong heterogeneity in subjects' responses, with marked individual differences in MF vulnerability that affect balance control differently according to the sensory context.

Language: en