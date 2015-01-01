Abstract

BACKGROUND: COVID 19 is still presenting a clear and dynamic global threat. The United Kingdom remains one of the hardest hit countries from the pandemic. In January 2021 parliament announced that the UK will be entering a full national lockdown. This paper explores what effect lockdown measures had on rates of deliberate self-harm presentations to one NHS trust in Manchester UK.



METHODS: This paper compared the number of cases of deliberate self-harm which presented to the emergency department of Manchester Royal Infirmary for March-May in 2018, 2019 and 2020. This was achieved by utilising coding from emergency department data and reviewing hospital records surrounding each case.



RESULTS: 2018 recorded a total of 101 admissions as a result of DSH with all causes admissions of 8,514 making the proportions of admissions due to self-harm 1.19%. In 2019, 9,038 patients were admitted, of these, 130 (1.44%) were identified as DSH. In 2020 the total number of admissions fell to 5,676 with 118 admitted due to self-harm, representing 2.08% of admissions. The absolute number of admissions remained stable however the proportion of admissions due to self-harm was significantly higher in 2020 (p < 0.001). Other significant findings include a higher proportion of male admissions compared to females in 2020 (58.5%) and a decrease in the normal of cases relating to paracetamol overdose in 2020.



DISCUSSION: The findings demonstrated by this study do not indicate that lockdown is an absolute risk for DSH behaviours however it does illustrate the stable nature of these cases despite and dramatic decline in all cause admissions. The rate of increase of deliberate self-harm accelerated significantly between March and May in 2020. Steps must be taken to avoid a similar situation following the 2021 lockdown and beyond - focus on improving access to certain virtual services may help to achieve this goal.

Language: en