|
Citation
|
Zimmerman C, Mak J, Pocock NS, Kiss L. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: 645059.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Preventing modern slavery is of global interest, but evidence on interventions remains weak. This paper presents findings from a 5-year theory-based evaluation of an empowerment and knowledge-building intervention to prevent the exploitation of South Asian female migrant workers. The evaluation used realist evaluation techniques to examine the intervention mechanisms, outcomes, and context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
modern slavery; human trafficking; South Asia; migrant women; realist evaluation