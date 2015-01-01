|
Gunn A. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; 48(3): 276-284.
Formerly incarcerated women face diverse challenges to re-entry, which include recovering from health illnesses and trauma to navigating various systems of stigma and surveillance. It is these multilevel challenges to reintegration that also make formerly incarcerated women vulnerable participants in research. As such, this qualitative study explores how 28 formerly incarcerated Black women experience the research interview process.
trauma; incarceration; Black women; ethics; qualitative research methods