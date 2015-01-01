|
Wagner B, Hofmann L, Grafiadeli R. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A profound feeling of guilt and its role in complicating psychological reactions are accepted as central issues in suicide bereavement. However, research examining the relationship of guilt with mental disorders commonly following suicide bereavement is still lacking. This study aimed to examine the association between guilt and symptoms of depression, prolonged grief disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after suicide bereavement, as well as its moderating role in the association between the time which elapsed since bereavement and psychopathological symptoms.
PTSD; depression; guilt; grief; prolonged grief disorder; suicide bereavement