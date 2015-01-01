|
Physical dating violence (DV) is a widespread problem among adolescents. A growing body of literature demonstrates that physical DV often occurs during disagreements when partners use destructive conflict management strategies, such as conflict engagement (e.g., losing control, criticizing) or withdrawal (e.g., acting cold, being distant). However, little is known regarding how the individual daily variability on the use of destructive conflict management strategies can influence the probability of perpetrating day-to-day physical DV, especially if the other partner is also perceived as using destructive behaviors. Using an intensive longitudinal approach, the current study first aimed to examine the daily associations between the use of various conflict management strategies and physical DV perpetration in adolescent dating relationships. A second objective was to investigate if perceived partner's conflict behaviors moderated the relation between self-reported conflict management strategies and day-to-day physical DV perpetration. A sample of 216 adolescents (M(age) = 17.03, SD = 1.49) involved in a dating relationship, completed a baseline assessment followed by 14 daily diaries.
