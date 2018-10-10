Abstract

CONTEXT: On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as one of the strongest storms on record to hit the US mainland. Hurricane Michael brought strong winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening storm surge, causing extensive damage across the Florida Panhandle.



OBJECTIVES: To assess community preparedness and effects experienced by Panhandle residents, including structural and economic losses, injury and illness, health care access, and suicide risk and ideation in the counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Michael.



DESIGN: The Florida Department of Health conducted a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) in October and November 2019, a year after Hurricane Michael made landfall. CASPER is a 2-stage cluster sampling method designed to provide household-level information about a community's needs in a timely, inexpensive, and representative manner. SETTING: A total of 30 clusters were randomly selected from Bay and Gulf Counties, Florida. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 178 face-to-face interviews were completed with adult residents 18 years or older. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Hurricane-related impacts, including structural and economic losses, injury and illness, health care access; and mental health.



RESULTS: Almost half of respondents did not evacuate despite mandatory evacuation orders. Most houses (78.1%) received some damage, with more than half still not repaired 1 year later. Access to emergency supply kits, water, nonperishable foods, medications, and health care was common, though many reported needing supplies not included in their kit. Less than half reported having working household carbon monoxide detectors. Injuries and illnesses associated with the hurricane were uncommon; however, anxiety, depression, and insomnia were reported as occurring or worsening by more than one-third of respondents posthurricane.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased education and communication regarding hurricane preparedness and recovery, which include clearer messaging on evacuation, improving emergency supply kits, importance of carbon monoxide detectors, and proper generator use, could enhance the safety of the community.

