Abstract

BACKGROUND: The lack of examine studies that the effect of pilates exercises on mood of female victims of violence staying in women's shelters is the reasson to conduct this study Aim, the examine the effect of 8-week pilates exercises on stress coping styles, cognitive distortions and psychological endurance of female victims of violence staying in women's shelters.



METHODS: The purpose of the study was explained to the female victims of violence staying in women's shelters. The Cognitive Distortions Scale, the Stress Coping Styles Scale and the Psychological Endurance Scale were administered as pretests to 22 women voluntarily participating in the study. 1.5-hour pilates exercises were performed two days a week in a gym. The study started with 22 women and ended with the administration of the post-tests to 15 women remaining at the end of 8 weeks due to separations from women's shelters.



RESULTS: Pilates exercises were found to be significantly effective in terms of the preoccupation with danger, hopelessness, self-blame and sense of self sub-scales of the psychological endurance and cognitive distortions scales and in terms of the submissive approach, optimistic approach and helpless approach sub-scales of the stress coping styles scale.



CONCLUSIONS: İt was seen that application of pilates exercises enabled female victims of violence to cope with stress, eliminated cognitive distortions, which are the basis of many psychological problems, and increased psychological endurance. It is suggested that pilates exercises should be aplied at Women's shelters to cope with stress and to increase psychological endurance.

