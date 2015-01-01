Abstract

AIMS: The aims of this study were to examine the prevalence of hospital contact in the year prior to suicide in Victoria, Australia, and to compare characteristics among those who did and did not have contact in the year prior to suicide.



METHODS: The study was a data linkage cohort study of 4348 Victorians who died by suicide over the period 2011-2017. Data from the Victorian Suicide Register (VSR) was linked with hospital separations and Emergency Department (ED) presentations datasets by the Centre for Victorian Data Linkages (CVDL). The main outcomes were: (1) hospital contact for any reason, (2) hospital contact for mental-health-related reasons, and (3) hospital contact for intentional self-harm. Unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios were calculated as the measures of association.



RESULTS: In the year prior to suicide, half of the decedents (50.0%) had hospital contact for any reason (n = 2172), 28.6% had mental-health-related hospital contact (n = 1244) and 9.9% had hospital contact for intentional self-harm (n = 432). In the year prior to suicide, when compared with males aged 25-49 years (the reference group):males aged 75+ years and females of all ages were significantly more likely to have hospital contact for any reasonfemales aged 10-24 years and 25-49 years were significantly more likely to have mental-health-related hospital contactfemales aged 10-24 years and 25-49 years had 3.5 times and 2.4 times the odds of having hospital contact for intentional self-harm.



CONCLUSIONS: The comparatively high proportion of female decedents with mental-health related hospital contact in the year prior to suicide suggests improving the quality of care for those seeking help is an essential prevention initiative; this could be explored through programs such as the assertive outreach trials currently being implemented in Victoria and elsewhere in Australia. However, the sizeable proportion of males who do not have contact in the year prior to suicide was a consistent finding and represents a challenge for suicide prevention. Programs to identify males at risk in the community and engage them in the health care system are essential. In addition, promising universal and selective interventions to reduce suicide in the cohort who do not have hospital contact, include restricting access to lethal means and other public health interventions are also needed.

