Abstract

Driving under the influence of cannabis is a growing public health concern among young people. This study assessed the prevalence of cannabis-impaired driving and its related sociodemographic, psychological, and knowledge-based correlates among Canadian adolescents. The sample for this study were drawn from the 2017 Ontario Student Health and Drug Use Survey (OSDUHS), consisting of high school students with valid driver's licenses (mean age = 16.8, SD = 0.71) who were asked about their driving behaviors, drug use, and attitudes regarding cannabis use (N = 1161). A multivariable logistic regression model was performed to determine the strongest correlates of driving after cannabis use. The prevalence of past-year driving within an hour of cannabis use was 10.3% (95% CI: 7.8,13.5). In the final multivariable model, probable cannabis dependence (OR = 12.7, 95%CI: 3.4,47.7), low perceived risk of cannabis use (OR = 5.3, 95%CI: 2.5,11.1), pro-legalization attitudes, (OR = 4.3, 95%CI: 2.0,9.1) and male gender (OR = 2.6, 95%CI: 1.5,4.5) were significantly associated with driving under the influence of cannabis. Other correlates of driving after cannabis user were risky driving behaviors, including past-year texting and driving and driving after alcohol use. There are various correlates of driving under the influence of cannabis, including attitudes related to cannabis which may be amenable to intervention. Future efforts should continue to monitor the prevalence of cannabis-impaired driving in this population and determine whether changes in students' attitudes surrounding cannabis are linked to behavioural changes.

