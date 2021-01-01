Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Brief computer-delivered interventions (CDIs) reduce college student drinking and related problems but can be less efficacious and enduring than in-person interventions. The present study examined: (a) the utility of emailed personalized boosters after an evidence-based online CDI for alcohol (i.e., eCHECKUP TO GO), and (b) the added value of including protective behavioral strategies (PBS) in boosters containing personalized normative feedback (PNF) versus PNF alone.



METHOD: 528 young adult (ages 18-24) college drinkers (71.6% female; 52.5% Black, 40.3% White) with a mean age of 19.9 years (SD = 1.65) were randomized to receive: CDI-only; CDI plus a PNF-only booster; or CDI plus a booster containing both PNF and PBS feedback. Booster emails were sent 2 weeks post-intervention. Online surveys completed pre-intervention and at 1 and 3 months assessed alcohol consumption, problems, descriptive normative perceptions, and PBS use.



RESULTS: The CDI led to significant reductions in alcohol consumption across all conditions, with no effect of boosters on drinking. Controlling for quantity, no reductions in problems were observed. Descriptive norms reduced significantly, with no condition differences. Only PBS use showed condition effects, such that the CDI-only and PNF-only booster groups reported reduced PBS use at 1 month, but the norms-plus-PBS booster group did not.



CONCLUSIONS: The CDI was sufficient to change alcohol consumption and perceived norms without boosters, although the inclusion of boosters with PBS feedback may mitigate against PBS use reductions. Longer follow-ups may detect delayed booster benefits, or a larger dose through repeated exposure over time may be needed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

