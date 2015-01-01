SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yu JR, Hou YC, Fu JF, Wang IK, Chan MJ, Chen CY, Weng CH, Huang WH, Yang HY, Hsu CW, Yen TH. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): 11615.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-021-91230-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study analysed the clinical patterns and outcomes of elderly patients with organophosphate intoxication. A total of 71 elderly patients with organophosphate poisoning were seen between 2008 and 2017. Patients were stratified into two subgroups: survivors (n = 57) or nonsurvivors (n = 14). Chlorpyrifos accounted for 33.8% of the cases, followed by methamidophos (12.7%) and mevinphos (11.3%). Mood, adjustment and psychotic disorder were noted in 39.4%, 33.8% and 2.8% of patients, respectively. All patients were treated with atropine and pralidoxime therapies. Acute cholinergic crisis developed in all cases (100.0%). The complications included respiratory failure (52.1%), aspiration pneumonia (50.7%), acute kidney injury (43.7%), severe consciousness disturbance (25.4%), shock (14.1%) and seizures (4.2%). Some patients also developed intermediate syndrome (15.5%) and delayed neuropathy (4.2%). The nonsurvivors suffered higher rates of hypotension (P < 0.001), shock (P < 0.001) and kidney injury (P = 0.001) than survivors did. Kaplan-Meier analysis indicated that patients with shock suffered lower cumulative survival than did patients without shock (log-rank test, P < 0.001). In a multivariate-Cox-regression model, shock was a significant predictor of mortality after intoxication (odds ratio 18.182, 95% confidence interval 2.045-166.667, P = 0.009). The mortality rate was 19.7%. Acute cholinergic crisis, intermediate syndrome, and delayed neuropathy developed in 100.0%, 15.5%, and 4.2% of patients, respectively.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print