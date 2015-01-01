Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate relative suicidality risk associated with binge-eating disorder (BED).



METHODS: Retrospective study of patients identified as having BED (N = 1042) and a matched general population cohort (N = 10,420) from the Optum electronic health record database between January 2009 and September 2015. Patients had ≥1 outpatient encounter with a provider who recognized BED during the 12-month baseline preceding entry date. Incidence and relative risk of suicidality were assessed.



RESULTS: Incidence per 1000 person-years (95% CI) of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, respectively, was 31.1 (23.1, 41.0) and 12.7 (7.9, 19.4) in the BED cohort and 5.8 (4.7, 7.1) and 1.4 (0.9, 2.2) in the comparator cohort. Risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts was greater in the BED cohort (HR [95% CIs], 6.43 [4.42, 9.37]) than in the comparator cohort (HR [95% CI], 9.47 [4.99, 17.98]) during follow-up. After adjusting for psychiatric comorbidities, associations of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts with BED remained elevated in patients with BED having histories of suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that history of suicidality may result in an increased risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in patients with BED relative to the general population. Psychiatric comorbidity burden may explain the elevated risk of these conditions in BED.

Language: en