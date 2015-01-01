Abstract

AIMS: Canada's 2018 Cannabis Act allows youth (age 12-17 years) to possess up to 5 g of dried cannabis (or equivalent) for personal consumption/sharing. This study assessed whether the Cannabis Act was associated with changes in police-reported cannabis offences among youth in Canada.



DESIGN: Time series model using national daily criminal incident data from January 1, 2015-December 31, 2018 from the Canadian Uniform Crime Reporting Survey (UCR-2). Seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average time series models, stratified by sex, assessed the relations between legalization and youth cannabis-related offences. SETTING: Canada, 2015-2018. CASES: Police-reported cannabis-related offenses among youth age 12-17 years (male, n = 32 178; female, n = 9001). MEASUREMENTS: Outcomes: police-reported cannabis-related crimes, property crimes, and violent crimes. Covariate: calendar-month.



FINDINGS: For females, legalization was associated with a step-effect decrease of 4.56 (95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.32, 5.81; P < 0.001) police-reported cannabis-related criminal offences per day, an effect equivalent to a 64.6% (standard error [SE] = 33.5%) reduction. For males, legalization was associated with a drop of 12.73 (95% CI = 8.82, 16.64; P < 0.001) cannabis-related offences per day, equaling a decrease of 57.7% (SE = 22.6%).



RESULTS were inconclusive as to whether there were associations between cannabis legalization and patterns of property crimes or violent crimes.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of the Cannabis Act in Canada in 2018 appears to have been associated with decreases of 55%-65% in cannabis-related crimes among male and female youth.

Language: en