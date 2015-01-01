|
Citation
|
Shu Y, Luo Z. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using an experimental design, we examined whether retaliatory normative beliefs mediated the relation between peer victimization and reactive aggression and whether self-perspective moderated the relations among peer victimization, retaliatory normative beliefs, and reactive aggressive behavior in a sample of 381 junior high-school students (165 girls) in Grades 7 and 8.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
peer victimization; reactive aggression; retaliatory normative beliefs; self-perspective