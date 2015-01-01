Abstract

BACKGROUND: A low level of response (low LR) to alcohol correlates with the later development of alcohol-related problems. Although some of the underpinnings of LR are understood, little is known about the potential relationship between LR and acute tolerance. The current analyses tested the hypothesis that a low LR will be explained in part by more intense acute tolerance to alcohol during a drinking session.



METHODS: Data were generated through a reanalysis of data from 120 individuals who were 18- to 25-year-old, sex-matched pairs of low and high LR drinkers who at baseline did not yet meet criteria for an alcohol use disorder. Each subject participated in an oral alcohol challenge after consuming about 0.7ml ethanol per kg and acute tolerance was measured as the differences in alcohol's effects at similar breath alcohol levels (BrACs) during the rising and falling breath alcohol (BrAC) curve. Measures included aspects of the Subjective High Assessment Scale (SHAS) and body sway.



RESULTS: Contrary to our hypothesis, but similar to results with other alcohol measures, acute tolerance was actually significantly attenuated in low LR compared with high LR individuals on most SHAS scores. Neither LR group demonstrated acute tolerance to alcohol for sleepiness or body sway. Men and women did not differ on any of these measures.



CONCLUSION: These data do not support a role of acute tolerance in the low LR to alcohol as measured by subjective feelings of intoxication or body sway in these subjects, findings that were similar across males and females. In addition, consistent with the literature, the analyses demonstrated differences in acute tolerance across measures such that this phenomenon was observed for most measures of subjective effects but not for body sway. Among the subjective effects, acute tolerance was observed for alcohol's intoxicating effect but not for feeling sleepy.

Language: en