Abstract

BACKGROUND: As many as 35% of college students report having been drunk in the past month, and greater alcohol use and alcohol-related problems are associated with a positive attitude toward heavy drinking. One serious consequence of heavy drinking is alcohol-induced blackout. When they occur, alcohol-induced blackouts present a unique opportunity to increase motivation to change drinking. However, it is unclear under what conditions an alcohol related heavy drinking attitude and experiencing a blackout represent an opportunity to change and how experiencing a blackout(s) influences an individual's motivation to reduce drinking and actual behavior.



METHODS: This study tested the interplay between one's positive attitude toward heavy drinking and experiencing a blackout in the past year in predicting motivation to reduce drinking (Study 1) and its impact on drinking over time (Study 2). Data were derived from complementary datasets collected at two universities (Study 1 n=703, mean age 20.63 years, 44% male, 52% White; Study 2 n=568, mean age 19.18 years, 72% male, 84% White). Drinking behavior was measured using a modified Daily Drinking Questionnaire, the Drinking Norms Rating Form, the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), and estimated peak blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Regression analyses were conducted to determine whether a blackout would moderate the association between attitude and motivation to reduce drinking (study 1) and drinking over time (study 2).



RESULTS: Results revealed a significant interaction between attitude and blackout, such that those who blackout (vs. those who do not) and positively evaluate heavy drinking, evidenced lower motivation to reduce drinking (Study 1) and higher levels of estimated peak BAC (Study 2).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support that the attitude on motivation and drinking over time association varies as a function of blackout. For young adults who do not positively endorse heavy drinking, blackouts may present a "moment of opportunity".

Language: en