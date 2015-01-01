Abstract

Firearms are a leading cause of injury and death among children in the United States. Most gun violence studies highlight mortality, but few have examined the morbidity in disfiguring injuries suffered by children. Using National Trauma Data Bank 2007-2015, children who suffered gunshot injuries and underwent procedures with lasting physical disfigurement formed the cohort of this study. We identified 28 593 children as victims of firearm injuries. Most were aged 13-18 (84%). There was a preponderance of male gender (86%) and black race/ethnicity (57%). Total mortality was 3774 (13%), and 1500 (5.4%) were identified with one or more disfigurements: 220 amputations, 191 craniectomy, 100 enucleation, 533 ileostomy/colostomy, and 557 tracheostomies. This report highlights the large toll firearm injuries take on American children, specifically in non-concealable disfigurements. These injuries are very impactful to their education and overall socialization and therefore must be a part of the discussion of gun violence in the United States.

