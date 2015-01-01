SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Menon VG, Verma S, Kaur S, Sehdev PS. Big Data 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/big.2020.0279

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An exponential progression in the miniaturization of communicating devices has proliferated the generation of a large volume of data termed as "big data." The technological advancements in the micro-electro/mechanical system has made it possible to design the low-cost, low-power consuming artificial intelligence (AI)-based wireless sensor nodes to gather the big data belonging to various attributes from their surroundings. These nodes help in the early detection and prediction for the occurrence of landslides, which are among the catastrophic hazards. A profusion of research has focused on exploiting the potential of sensors for continuous monitoring and detecting the landslides at the earliest. However, the limited energy resources of sensor nodes give rise to the huge challenge for the network longevity pertaining to landslide detection. To address this concern, in this article, we propose an optimized routing and big data gathering system for landslide detection using (AI)-based wireless sensor network (WSN) (ORLAW). Since we propose a distributed routing mechanism, AI has a major role to play in the intelligent detection of landslides that too without the intervention of an external entity. We use the Dynamic Salp Swarm Algorithm for the cluster head selection in ORLAW. Two data collecting sinks are deployed on the opposite sides of the network, which is assumed to be a mountainous area. It is discerned from the simulation examination that ORLAW elongates the reliability period by 23.9% compared with the recently proposed cluster-based intelligent routing protocol, and also outperforms many others in the perspective of energy efficient management of big data.


Language: en

Keywords

AI-based WSN; big data handling; cluster head (CH); cluster-based routing; landslide detection; ORLAW

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print