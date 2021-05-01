|
Sergiou CS, Santarnecchi E, Romanella SM, Wieser MJ, Franken IHA, Rassin EGC, van Dongen JDM. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Studies have shown that impairments in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) in forensic patients who also abuse cocaine and alcohol, play a crucial role in violent behavior. Moreover, interventions that aimed to reduce violence risk in those patients are found not to be optimal. A promising intervention might be to modulate the vmPFC by high-definition (HD) transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS). The current study aimed to examine (HD)-tDCS as an intervention to increase empathic abilities and reduce violent behavior in forensic substance dependent offenders. In addition, using electroencephalography (EEG), we examined the effects on the P3 and the Late Positive Potential (LPP) of the Event-Related Potentials (ERPs) in reaction to situations that depict victims of aggression.
aggression; electroencephalography; Empathy; forensic patients; neuromodulation; transcranial direct current stimulation