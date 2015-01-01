SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Benedetti MH, Li L, Neuroth LM, Humphries KD, Brooks-Russell A, Zhu M. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): 226.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13104-021-05643-3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Marijuana policies in the United States have become more permissive, motivating research on demographic and policy-based differences in behaviors and attitudes towards driving after marijuana use. The Traffic Safety Culture Index is an annual survey with national scope and multiple measures relevant to driving after marijuana use. We tabulated responses to questions about driving after marijuana use from the Traffic Safety Culture Index based on demographic factors, recreational and medical marijuana policies, and per-se marijuana laws.

RESULTS: Male, younger, lower-income, and lower-education respondents self-reported driving after marijuana use more than their demographic counterparts, more often reported such behavior to be personally acceptable, and exhibited lower support per-se laws. Drivers in states that legalized medical marijuana self-reported driving after marijuana use slightly more than drivers in states where both medical and recreational were illegal. Support for per-se laws was higher among those in states that legalized recreational marijuana and in states with per-se laws. Demographic differences in our outcomes were consistent and cohesive. On the other hand, we found no predominant pattern suggesting that those in states with liberal marijuana policies were more tolerant of driving after marijuana use.

Keywords:


Language: en

Keywords

Legislation; Cannabis; Drugs; Marijuana use; Driving after marijuana use; Marijuana laws; Per-se laws

