Abstract

Following the publication of the original article [1], we were notified that few words were not deleted within one revised sentence on page 2, 2nd paragraph:



"A positive step was recently taken to remove minimize the use of the term "unfounded" from through expanded Canadian crime reporting option statistics".



Should read: "A positive step was recently taken to minimize the use of the term "unfounded" through expanded Canadian crime reporting options. "



The original article has been corrected.

