Murphy ST, Cancio LC. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(6).
A 23-year-old man presented to our burn center after sustaining a 62.5% total body surface area burn during a fire performance, in which he applied alcohol-based hand sanitiser to his body and ignited it. The patient underwent 6 operations at this facility and was discharged after 41 days. Fire-performance art is a growing pastime and profession. This case demonstrates the hazards of using hand sanitiser during such activities.
Language: en
trauma; public health; adult intensive care; plastic and reconstructive surgery; wound care