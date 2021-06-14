SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Murphy ST, Cancio LC. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(6).

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2020-235106

unavailable

A 23-year-old man presented to our burn center after sustaining a 62.5% total body surface area burn during a fire performance, in which he applied alcohol-based hand sanitiser to his body and ignited it. The patient underwent 6 operations at this facility and was discharged after 41 days. Fire-performance art is a growing pastime and profession. This case demonstrates the hazards of using hand sanitiser during such activities.


trauma; public health; adult intensive care; plastic and reconstructive surgery; wound care

