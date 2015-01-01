Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the association between soft-shell headgear (HG) use and sports-related concussion (SRC). Secondary objectives were to assess the association between HG and superficial head injury and investigate potential increase in injury risk among HG users.



DESIGN: A systematic search in Ovid MEDLINE, Cochrane Library, Scopus, PsycINFO and SPORTDiscus was conducted in April 2020. Inclusion criteria were youth <18, English language, in vivo studies published after 1980 that evaluated SRC and other injury incidence in HG users compared with non-users. OUTCOME MEASURES: Incidence rates of SRC, superficial head injury or other injuries.



RESULTS: Eight studies were eligible. The majority (n=5) reported no difference in the rate of SRC among HG users versus non-users. One rugby study identified significantly lower risk of SRC for non-HG users (risk ratio (RR) 0.63; 95% CI 0.41 to 0.98) compared with HG users, whereas a cross-sectional survey of soccer players indicated higher risk of SRC for non-HG users (RR 2.65; 95% CI 1.23 to 3.12) compared with HG users. Three of the four studies investigating superficial head injury found no significant differences with HG use, though the soccer survey reported reduced risk among HG users (RR 1.86; 95% CI 0.09 to 0.11). Increased incidence of injuries to all body regions for rugby HG users was reported in two studies with adjusted RRs of 1.16 (95% CI 1.04 to 1.29) and 1.23 (95% CI 1.00 to 1.50).



CONCLUSIONS: HG use was not associated with reduced rates of SRC or superficial head injury in youth soccer and rugby. The possibility of increased injury risk to all body regions for rugby HG users was raised. The need for research specific to youth and female athletes was highlighted. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42018115310.

Language: en