Abstract

AIM: To examine whether neck strength and symmetry are associated with psychological function in athletes with exposure to repetitive head impacts.



METHODS: Collegiate soccer (n = 29) and limited/noncontact (n = 63) athletes without a history of concussion completed the Brief Symptom Inventory 18 and assessments of isometric neck strength. Neck strength symmetry was calculated as the difference in strength between opposing muscle groups.



RESULTS: The results demonstrated that lower neck strength was associated with more symptoms of anxiety, whereas asymmetry in neck strength was associated with more symptoms of somatization and depression in soccer athletes only.



CONCLUSION: These preliminary results suggest that greater neck strength/symmetry is related to better psychological function in athletes who have higher exposure to repetitive head impacts.

