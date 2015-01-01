SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Porfido T, de Souza NL, Brown AM, Buckman JF, Fanning BDJ, Parrott JS, Esopenko C. Concussion 2021; 6(2): CNC91.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2020-0023

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: To examine whether neck strength and symmetry are associated with psychological function in athletes with exposure to repetitive head impacts.

METHODS: Collegiate soccer (n = 29) and limited/noncontact (n = 63) athletes without a history of concussion completed the Brief Symptom Inventory 18 and assessments of isometric neck strength. Neck strength symmetry was calculated as the difference in strength between opposing muscle groups.

RESULTS: The results demonstrated that lower neck strength was associated with more symptoms of anxiety, whereas asymmetry in neck strength was associated with more symptoms of somatization and depression in soccer athletes only.

CONCLUSION: These preliminary results suggest that greater neck strength/symmetry is related to better psychological function in athletes who have higher exposure to repetitive head impacts.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; cervical spine; collegiate athlete; muscle symmetry; repetitive head impacts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print