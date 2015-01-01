SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ioannidis O, Mariorakis C, Malliora A, Christidis P, Loutzidou L, Mantzoros I, Pramateftakis MG, Kotidis E, Ouzounidis N, Foutsitzis V, Aggelopoulos S. Discoveries (Craiova) 2021; 9(1): e123.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.15190/d.2021.2

unavailable

Transdiaphragmatic intercostal hernia, in which the abdominal contents of the hernia protrude through the diaphragm and the thoracic wall defect. is a very rare type of hernia with only a few cases having been reported in the literature. That type of hernia is usually manifested in male patients after trauma, penetrating or blunt. It is frequently presented with a palpable thoracic mass and pain. The indicated treatment is surgery. We present the case of a 60-year-old female admitted to the hospital after a car accident and suffered multiple rib fractures (6th, 7th, 8th right ribs / 7th, 8th, 9th left ribs), as well as flail thorax, hemothorax bilaterally, left subcutaneous emphysema and swelling of soft tissues of the right lateral thoracoabdominal wall. CT scan revealed herniation of hepatic parenchyma and intestinal loops into the thorax. The patient was treated surgically, and his postoperative course was uneventful. We also review the relevant literature concerning this transdiaphragmatic, intercostal hernia and identify 42 cases. Transdiaphragmatic intercostal hernia is a rare condition, usually manifested in male patients after trauma, penetrating or blunt. It is frequently presented with a palpable thoracic mass and pain. The indicated treatment is surgery.


flail chest.; hepatic injury; Hernia; intercostal; transdiaphragmatic

