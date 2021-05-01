Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper identifies predictors of subsequent injury (SI) in a cohort of injured Māori. Interventions to reduce SI among indigenous populations would help overcome the disproportionate burden of subsequent injury experienced, thereby reducing inequities in injury outcomes and the overall burden of injury.



METHODS: Interview data from the Prospective Outcomes of Injury Study (POIS) were combined with Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC; New Zealand's universal no-fault injury insurer) and hospital discharge datasets. Any injury event resulting in an ACC claim and occurring within 24 months of the injury for which participants were recruited to POIS was considered an SI. This was regardless of whether it was the same type, region or cause as the original injury or not. Predictors of SI were identified using modified Poisson regression.



RESULTS: Of 566 participants, 62% (n=349) experienced ≥1 SI in the 24 months following their sentinel injury. Māori whose sentinel injury was an intracranial injury were more likely to sustain an SI compared to those whose sentinel injury was another type. SI was less likely to occur for participants whose sentinel injury was a lower extremity fracture or classified as "Other" (e.g. crush, burn, poisoning). SI were more common among those aged 18-29 years compared to those aged 30-49 years, and less common among those living with family compared to those who were living alone.



CONCLUSIONS: More research into the circumstances of intracranial injury and SI among Māori is warranted. This would help inform the nature of interventions to prevent SI and the points at which these should be implemented.

