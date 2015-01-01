SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nowak K, Łukomska B. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.1933320

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Shift work can be associated with health and sleep problems which may lead to cognitive impairment. This study investigated effects of shift work on sleep, health behaviours and cognitive functions of polish rescue service workers. We tested 18 paramedics working 12-hour shifts, 15 firefighters working 24-hours shifts, and 17 daytime workers. We measured general sleepiness, workload during shifts, an occurrence of health behaviours. Additionally we measured attention, executive functions and subjective alertness.Paramedics showed lower average sleep duration and quality, and fewer health behaviours than firefighters and control group. However, no differences in performance in cognitive tests between the groups and between the measures were found.The results indicate that the differences in job specificity may contribute to the effects of shift-work on sleep and health of the workers.


Language: en

Keywords

Fatigue; Alertness; Sleep; Shift work; Cognitive Functions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print