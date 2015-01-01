Abstract

Shift work can be associated with health and sleep problems which may lead to cognitive impairment. This study investigated effects of shift work on sleep, health behaviours and cognitive functions of polish rescue service workers. We tested 18 paramedics working 12-hour shifts, 15 firefighters working 24-hours shifts, and 17 daytime workers. We measured general sleepiness, workload during shifts, an occurrence of health behaviours. Additionally we measured attention, executive functions and subjective alertness.Paramedics showed lower average sleep duration and quality, and fewer health behaviours than firefighters and control group. However, no differences in performance in cognitive tests between the groups and between the measures were found.The results indicate that the differences in job specificity may contribute to the effects of shift-work on sleep and health of the workers.

