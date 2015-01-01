Abstract

This report describes updates to the National Safety Council's (NSC) Alcohol, Drugs, and Impairment Division's (ADID) recommendations for drug testing in Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID) cases and motor vehicle fatalities. The updates are based on a survey of drug testing practices in laboratories in the United States and Canada, a comprehensive review of the prior recommendations, and data and research on drugs most frequently detected in DUID cases. A consensus meeting was held with representative forensic science practitioners and the authors of this report to update recommendations. No changes were made to the Tier I scope; however, there were changes to cutoffs of some analytes for blood, urine and oral fluid. Due to increased prevalence in DUID cases, trazodone and difluoroethane were added to the Tier II scope. For clarification, Tier I cutoffs reflect free concentrations, and hydrolysis is recommended but not required. The consensus panel concluded that urine is an inferior matrix to blood and oral fluid as it may represent historical use or exposure unrelated to observed impairment; therefore, future iterations of these recommendations will not include urine as a recommended matrix. Laboratories currently testing urine should work with traffic safety partners to encourage the use of blood and oral fluid as more appropriate specimens and adjust their capabilities to provide that testing.

